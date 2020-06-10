RIGGINS – In a special meeting held Tuesday, May 26, the Salmon River Joint School District 243 board of trustees voted unanimously to hire additional personnel to address staffing needs.
“Due to a new program offered by Lewis-Clark State College, Ty Medley will be able to teach the junior-senior high P.E. and health classes, eliminating the need to hire for that position from the outside,” superintendent Jim Doramus said May 27.
He added the district will hire a social studies/history teacher, allowing them to move Laura Maribelle to an elementary teaching position, which will eliminate the need for mixed-grade classes at Riggins Elementary School.
“We have yet to determine who will be teaching at what grade level at the elementary school,” he said, adding the district will also hire an additional paraprofessional to meet the need pf a one-on-one position at RES.
SRJSD 243 successfully deconsolidated from Grangeville Joint School District 241 in 2006. Since that time, the district has garnered continued community support to pass levies.
The district passed a $525,000 maintenance and operation levy May 19 with a nearly 67 percent approval rate.
