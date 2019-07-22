Mark your calendars for July 27 for a special Alabama visitor.
John W. Savage, Savage Knives, will be paying a visit to Grangeville’s Darin Hunter, Hunter’s Forge. You may remember that Darin recently won a knifemaking contest sponsored by Savage Knives. As part of that contest, Savage is visiting Hunter. A Hammer In (other forgers, veterans and law enforcement especially invited) will take place at Hunter’s home shop Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The public is invited. They will be forging a tomahawk from a farrier’s rasp.
GRANGEVILLE – Darin Hunter has turned a beloved hobby into a career path. That path recently led him to winning the Real Knife Makers of Ameri…
Hunter’s Forge is located at 327 West North 5th Street; the corner of Junction and 5th streets. Bring your own chair and water.
At noon, the public is also invited to a meet and greet and knife display at the Idaho County Community Outreach and Veterans Center, 318 East Main Street. Concessions will be available for purchase here.
Both events are free and open to all.
*
Come support your local Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pioneer Park.
This week’s spotlight vendor is “7U Ranch.” Owned and operated by Raini and Seth Allen of Lucile since 2006, this family business specializes in pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and raw dairy. Dairy products include yogurt, ice cream, butter, milk, half and half and cream. They also have walnut handcrafted furniture and cutting boards.
*
Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Grangeville will host its member appreciation barbecue Friday, Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and drinks will be served and everyone attending will receive a gift. While there, enter for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card.
*
Mark your calendar for Aug. 9, when Early Bird Supply in Grangeville will also hold its customer appreciation barbecue. More on that later.
*
Did you know a group of pugs is called a grumble? That’s so cute. My little neighbor girl, Chloe, loves pugs. She had a pug birthday party this year. I really think her parents need to get her a pug. (Think they will think it’s OK I’m saying this publicly?! Well, the timing is right because I will be out of town this week!)
By the time you read this, my college roommate, Judy, who lives in Parma, will have collected me and we will be at least part way to Lynden, Wash., where we will convene with our other roomie, Kim, for a weekend of reminiscing and laughter. Big plans as Kim is a list maker and Judy and I got our itinerary weeks ago. The stories I could tell you about these two … but that ball bounces both ways, doesn’t it?
