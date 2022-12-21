Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers can save money by renewing vehicle registrations at dmv.idaho.gov. Through innovation, the DMV has reduced administration and convenience fees for online vehicle registration transactions, passing savings on to customers. Like appointments and online options, this cost-saving effort is part of a larger initiative, according to the agency, to improve customers’ DMV experience.

1.2 million Idahoans have already used Skipped the Trip to the DMV by accessing services online. DMV stresses it is a safe and secure way to renew vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses or complete 15 other transactions. In August 2022 alone, 108,231 customers chose to Skip the Trip and complete their transactions from a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

