KOOSKIA – Those affected locally by sever storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred April 7-13 of this year will have an opportunity to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
A disaster outreach center opened at Kooskia City Hall, 26 S. Main Street on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and will remain open through Thursday Aug. 15, at noon. The center is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Acting administrator Christopher M. Pilkerton of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster following denial of the state’s request for a major disaster declaration for individual assistance on July 29.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Adams, Clearwater, Idaho, Lemhi, Lewis, Nez Perce and Valley counties in Idaho.
Stop by for questions. Businesses of all sizes and private non-profit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business.
Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.063 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://diasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Call the customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 30. The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 1, 2020.
