Crystal R. Morford

Crystal R. Morford

GRANGEVILLE -- A woman who walked away from South Boise Women’s Correctional Center two weeks ago is back in custody.

Crystal R. Morford, 23, was captured Tuesday, Feb. 16, at a residence in Grangeville.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC), deputies from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Grangeville Police Department located Morford based on leads developed by the IDOC’s Special Investigations Unit and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Morford’s criminal record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Idaho and Nez Perce counties. She was scheduled to be released in December contingent upon her successful completion of a retained jurisdiction program.

IDOC thanks the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the Grangeville Police Department, and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

 

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments