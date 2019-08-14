SLATE CREEK – Susie Bradley of Slate Creek wasn’t on the phone long with this caller.
“They told me my Social Security was being used illegally,” she said of the automated call (caller ID listed it from Long Island, NY), and that they wanted to help her resolve the issue. “Right then I said, ‘No!’ so they said that if I wanted to talk with an agent, press one.”
“I hung up,” she said.
Bradley then contacted the Social Security Administration (SSA) to report the incident, followed by contacting the Free Press to publicize the scam attempt to warn others.
“There are some older folks out there who might fall for this,” she said.
According to SSA, the agency will never call a citizen to ask for personal or financial information over the phone, demand an immediate payment, demand a debt to be paid without the ability to appeal the amount owed, or threaten arrest or deportation. If confronted by a SSA impersonation, the citizen should hang up and contact the federal agency at https://oig.ssa.gov/report, 1-800-772-1213 or visit socialsecurity.gov.
With the scams out there, and how callers can sound legitimate or fluster someone to provide personal information, Bradley wanted to get her story out as a public service.
“I just want to warn everybody: Don’t fall for it!” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.