KOOSKIA — “We really are blessed to live where we do,” said Drexel Schilling.
His wife of 48 years, Charlotte, agreed.
“We are very fortunate,” she added.
The Schillings will serve as the Kooskia Days grand marshals for 2021.
∙
The Schillings are nestled in by the Southfork of the Clearwater River next to the Kooskia City Park, but they both began their lives in different states.
Charlotte was born in Hebron, North Dakota, and then raised in Missoula, Mont., moving to Kooskia at the age of 18.
“I came with a girlfriend to visit her brother, and I never left,” she smiled.
Drexel was born in Cottage Grove, Ore., and then moved to the Orofino-Ahsahka area, when he was one year old. As a sophomore in high school, his family moved to Kooskia.
The couple met at a gas station when Drexel said to a buddy, “Wow, that girl is pretty.”
“My buddy said, ‘Oh, I work with her,’ and I said, ‘then introduce me!’” Drexel laughed. “She was barefoot with long dark hair, and I couldn’t wait to meet her.”
At the time, she worked at the mill in Syringa pulling pickets. The couple met in April and were married by June.
“The rest is history and here we are almost 50 years later,” Charlotte smiled, holding her husband’s hand.
Drexel went on to work at Clearwater Forest Industries for 34 years, then Idaho Forest Group for 11 years, retiring in 2017.
“I was mainly a sawyer,” he said. “My dad, my brother and my kids all got into logging, but I ended up in millwork and I don’t have any regrets.”
Charlotte went on to spend 25 years in café work at Syringa Café, Jilinda’s, the Roadrunner, and the Western Bar and Grill.
“I always loved to cook, and I had many wonderful bosses throughout the years,” she said.
The couple raised their four children The couple raised their four children (son, Jake, and partner, Alana Lyons, Clearwater; son, Stevie, and wife, Sheryl, Harpster; daughter, Misty, and husband, Doug Grant, Nezperce; and son, Michael, and wife, Crystal, Kooskia) in Kamiah and on Harris Ridge for years before settling in the town of Kooskia. Their children were heavily involved in sports and now they are having the chance to see their 12 grandchildren involved in their activities.
Charlotte served on the Kooskia City Council, then as Kooskia mayor for 13 years.
“I’m proud of a lot that was accomplished during that time, especially all the improvements to the park, including the splash pad [funded by Freedom Northwest Credit Union],” she said.
“Of course, there were some hard times,” she shook her head. “There was a recall effort at one point and that was a difficult time.”
However, that was a blip on the radar of an otherwise “great experience,” she said.
∙
The Schillings enjoy spending time with their families and enjoy camping. Drexel likes to fish, as well as hunt with hounds, and Charlotte drew a buddy moose tag for the Bonners Ferry area for this year.
“We look forward to that trip with our friends,” she said.
He likes to golf as much as possible and she enjoys gardening and rock-hounding.
“She’s a hardworker,” Drexel emphasized. “She would put a lot of men to shame.”
“I like to keep busy,” she agreed.
She cleans houses for a few clients part-time, something she has done for the past 30-plus years.
The couple hopes to travel to some destinations in the U.S. in the next couple of years, including Mt. Rushmore and Yellowstone.
∙
The Schillings said they are happy for the honor to serve as Kooskia Days grand marshals. During the parade Saturday, July 31, look for the Schillings to be riding in their little red Corvette.
“Can we do that?” Charlotte looked at Drexel.
He took her hand and smiled, eyes twinkling.
“I think we can do whatever we want,” he said.
