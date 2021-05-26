Tuesday night, May 18, was a time for some locals to rejoice while others were left lamenting voters’ decisions.
“Thank you to our supportive community,” Cottonwood Joint School District 242 Superintendent Rene Forsmann said. “We appreciate your trust in our leadership and the direction we are taking the district.”
Forsmann and her husband, Joe, along with Roy and Denise Uhlenkott, waited at the courthouse for levy results.
“It’s a tradition to wait out the results,” Forsmann said. “And this is my last year.”
Forsmann is retiring at the end of this school year.
“Yay!” the group chorused as the results came in that CJSD’s $275,000 override levy had passed.
“On behalf of myself, our board of trustees, our staff, and, most importantly, our students, I would like to say thank you for your continued support,” Salmon River Joint School District 243 Superintendent Jim Doramus said.
Salmon River’s $515,000 levy passed with an approval rate of nearly 83 percent.
Riggins deconsolidated from Grangeville Joint School District 241 (now Mountain View) in 2006. During the past 15 years, the district has garnered community support for its two schools, Salmon River Junior-Senior High and Riggins Elementary, and has passed levies each year.
Hopes for a levy passage in Mountain View School District 244 were already low when the news came in Tuesday night: The $3.1 million maintenance and operation levy failed with nearly 60 percent of voters saying, “no.”
Tensions had already been running high in the district as trustee Casey Smith’s opinion on the levy amount differed from that of the other board members, so he lodged a campaign against the levy.
“It’s really rough, and I am definitely disappointed,” superintendent Todd Fiske said.
As for the future of the finances and programs in the district, Fiske said that’s up in the air.
“I plan to get together with the board this week and go over scenarios and simply discuss where we are,” Fiske said on Friday. “We have to have the budget to the state the first week in June and then the budget hearing is set for June 21.”
Anyone interested in the budget and plans for the coming school year should attend the June 21 meeting, set for Monday, June 21, in the district office conference room.
Fiske said, though he is unsure until the board makes some decisions, it may be that some of the COVID-19 funds will be redirected to other areas as needed.
“Of course, they will have to fit into the correct areas that deal with learning loss, and there are other strings attached,” he said. “It’s also important to know that’s soft money — it won’t last beyond about a year.”
It was hoped these COVID funds could go toward revamping the entire H-VAC system for the district, as well as replacing carpeting and other flooring.
“We will keep our community posted as we move forward,” Fiske said. “What I know for sure right now is we have a team of competent educators who are full of integrity and want the best for the students in our district.”
