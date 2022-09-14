GRANGEVILLE — “I’m here to sing the praises of Syringa Hospice,” Grangeville resident Scott Scribner told the Syringa board of trustees at their Aug. 23 meeting.

Scribner utilized hospice for his wife, Judy, who died July 24, 2022. Judy formerly served as a hospital trustee, as did Scott. She was also a retired LPN.

