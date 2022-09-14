GRANGEVILLE — “I’m here to sing the praises of Syringa Hospice,” Grangeville resident Scott Scribner told the Syringa board of trustees at their Aug. 23 meeting.
Scribner utilized hospice for his wife, Judy, who died July 24, 2022. Judy formerly served as a hospital trustee, as did Scott. She was also a retired LPN.
Scribner said he was “totally impressed,” with hospice’s care, as well as the provider care from Dr. Matthews.
“Hospice brought a lot of happiness during those days,” he said. “They were truly a blessing and couldn’t have been any better.”
Board chair Leta Strauss said she continues to hear good things about hospice.
“But it is so nice to have you come in and tell us face-to-face,” she told Scribner.
“Judy’s death is a great loss to our community,” trustee Jerry Zumalt added.
In other news, CEO Abner King reported the hospital had six baby deliveries in August.
“There were even two on the same day,” within an hour of each other, “and despite staffing challenges, everyone pulled together to provide phenomenal care,” he said.
CNO Margretta Fortin reported there was only one delivery in July.
She also said there had been an uptick of COVID patients during the previous 30 days.
“We have had difficulty transferring patients out not related to COVID,” she explained. “Most of these issues are due to capacity constraints, secondary to staffing shortages.”
The hospital, with new surgeon Barry Smith, performed 14 surgeries and 98 procedures in July. The running total for March through July is 76 surgeries and 508 procedures.
Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported Dr. Smith is expected to perform his first bariatric surgery for weight loss at Syringa in October. There are currently three qualifying in the queue.
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were $12,531, or .5% of gross charges. Kootenai Health Management services agreement fees for the previous month were $21,152.
