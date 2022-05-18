GRANGEVILLE — A chance meeting with a local retail employee led Brittany Seaman to her newest job endeavor.
“I was visiting with an employee of Larson’s who said they were looking for a manager,” Seaman said. She decided to call the head store directly (there are two more Larson’s stores, Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry).
That call brought her to her current position as Larson’s store manager.
“My husband and I have a toddler, and I was ready to get out of the house and have some adult conversations,” Seaman smiled.
Seaman and her husband, Casey, moved from Missoula to Kamiah when he was transferred with the U.S. Forest Service. They later moved to Grangeville where he is a silviculturist.
She was born in Washington and grew up most of her life in Montana. She attended college where she studied biology and then went on to work in an aquarium and a zoo, as well as for the Natural History Museum. She had her own business for pet and housesitting and also boarded dogs and trained service dogs. She also worked as a manager at Cabela’s store for six years.
“My background really varies,” she laughed. “But I enjoy this rural store. It’s nice, the employees are great and there is a calm atmosphere here.”
Larson’s has been a staple in North Idaho for years, with founders involved in a partnership in 1908, and then starting Larson’s in Sandpoint in 1940. In 2000, Dick and Linda Larson purchased a building in Bonners Ferry and, after an extensive remodel, opened the store there. In 2010, the Larsons purchased the former Miller Hardware and opened the Grangeville store at 117 West Main Street.
“There is a wonderful customer base here, and we try really hard to offer great customer service,” Seaman said. “The employees are also wonderful, and I have already learned so much from them about this store and its customers, and about the community.”
She said the store personnel like to hear what people want to see and try their best to help them get it, if it’s from one of the other stores, or to see if an order is possible.
Although she is spending some time in the back office working on ordering, Seaman also wants to make sure she gets out front to work as cashier and interact with the customers.
“I love visiting with people, so stop in and say hello and look around,” she smiled. “We are getting orders in all the time, so there are always new things in the store.”
When she and her husband aren’t working, they enjoy time in the outdoors, floating the river, fishing and camping. She is working on edible landscaping and likes to preserve food.
Larson’s is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays 8:30-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Log onto www.larsonsgoodclothes.com; call 208-983-1887.
