Extensive search efforts have found no sign of a missing Cottonwood man, David Andrew Spencer, 31, who is now believed drowned following a boating accident in the Salmon River last Saturday, May 22. Search efforts continue as of press time Tuesday.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) took lead on a multi-agency effort that incorporated a large pool of citizen volunteers to scour the river, riverbanks and hillsides starting not long after that morning’s incident.
According to ICSO Undersheriff Brian Hewson, David and his brother, Peter, were in a 16-foot Bassmaster, powered by a 50 hp outboard jet motor, and around 9 a.m. were headed upriver. At Demon Drop Rapids, upstream from Pine Bar Recreation Area near Cottonwood, the motor quit and the boat flipped over and sank. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
“When the boat crashed, right as Peter was crawling out, he looked and saw David had disappeared,” Hewson said. Peter got out onto the east side of the river, got to the Pine Bar boat ramp and went to a residence on Graves Creek Road to call for help. Right away, two local jet boat owners went up to the crash site, “and they did a really good search of the riverbanks.”
Saturday’s effort included hikers to search the breaks, in case David climbed out, and a Life Flight helicopter out of Lewiston. Sunday, the word went out, Hewson said, and drew five jet boats, a drone pilot, two private fixed-wing aircraft, and 67 volunteers who searched along the river — as far down as Eagle Bar, located 17 miles from the crash site.
Another boat came up from Lewiston to assist, and agency help came from Cottonwood Police Department, Valley County Sheriff’s Office dog teams, Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit, and Idaho Fish and Game. A natural eddy down from the crash site was also dragged by two boats, according to Hewson. Debris was spotted from the crash — including a gas can, life jacket and a fuel tank — but no sign of David.
“It’s always a hard thing,” said Brian Hewson, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office undersheriff, in such situations, for the victim’s family, as well as responders in ensuring every effort is made to find the person. “But with everything we went through, and this Sunday we very methodically covered a lot of ground, there’s nothing else to think of that we didn’t do.”
A problem in locating David is he was dressed in dark clothing at the time, which will make him difficult to spot through the already dark water, according to Hewson.
The incident highlights the need for boaters to be wearing their life jackets when they leave the boat ramp. According to Hewson, the mindset may be you have it at hand, ready if something happens, “but accidents happen so fast you don’t have time to react to grab that life jacket.”
At this point, the search is now for body recovery, and personnel will be doing foot and vehicle searches along the river from Pine Bar on down. For all the agencies and volunteers who turned out to assist, Hewson extended a “huge thank you.”
“This is just a sad situation,” he said, including for David’s family; he was married, and the couple has seven children, “and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
