Law enforcement continues to search for endangered missing Kamiah resident, Randy Jackson, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), Jackson, 71, after checking multiple cameras in many locations, his vehicle — a 1995 GMC Suburban — was seen on video headed east toward Kamiah from the Orofino area around 2:41 p.m., on Saturday, July 30.
Jackson lives outside of Kamiah and was known to take more than one route home. Deputies have driven all routes from Orofino to his residence but have been unsuccessful in locating any signs of him.
Jackson has red/white hair, is 6’2” with blue eyes. His Suburban has a “We the People” bumper sticker.
According to ICSO, he has daily medications that he has not taken since he went missing. In a possible sighting, he seemed disoriented and confused.
Information related to the search should be provided to ICSO, 208-983-1100, option 0, or contact your local law enforcement agency.
