Randy Jackson photo

Randy Jackson.

 Contributed photo

Law enforcement continues to search for endangered missing Kamiah resident, Randy Jackson, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), Jackson, 71, after checking multiple cameras in many locations, his vehicle — a 1995 GMC Suburban — was seen on video headed east toward Kamiah from the Orofino area around 2:41 p.m., on Saturday, July 30.

