KOOSKIA – Search efforts continue for any sign to locate Connie Williams, 41, of Kooskia, who went missing June 6 after she drove her car into the Clearwater River.
“We’ve had bank searchers, people driving the river, we’ve had boats in the river, and people bringing in drones and flying over the river,” said Lt. Doug Ulmer, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our search right now is in trying to locate that vehicle,” he continued. “Where the vehicle went in is a deeper area of the river, most of the time anyway, and with the current right now, we don’t know where it’s going to end up at.”
Williams was last seen at approximately 5:51 a.m., driving a gold 1994 Toyota Corolla eastbound on U.S. Highway 12, when she left the roadway at milepost 71.6 – around three miles outside Kooskia. The car was briefly seen and identified before it was fully submerged.
Wilson was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, yoga pants, white tennis shoes, and possibly a brown sweatshirt hoodie.
Members of the public are asked to call 911 if they spot either the victim or the vehicle.
County deputies have regularly patrolled along the river, along with search and rescue volunteers. Most of the help has been from private citizens, according to Ulmer, who have come forward to offer help with searches by boat and drones.
“We had one report of a ripple that didn’t look right, but that turned out to be a rock,” he said. “Other than that, we haven’t had any calls about that vehicle.”
It’s a sad situation, according to Ulmer, and the hope is Williams has remained within the vehicle.
“You would think finding a car would be an easy thing,” he continued, “but with the condition of the river, the height of the current, the search conditions are not very good right now,” both in locating the vehicle, as well as in not risking search divers. “We don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way until we know there’s something definite we can go after.”
