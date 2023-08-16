Search efforts continue, as of press time, for missing Kooskia man, reported overdue last Friday.
Daniel Yeigh, 64, was last seen wearing a green shirt and Levis with a Folger’s can tied around his waist.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Search efforts continue, as of press time, for missing Kooskia man, reported overdue last Friday.
Daniel Yeigh, 64, was last seen wearing a green shirt and Levis with a Folger’s can tied around his waist.
On Aug. 11, around 11 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch took a call of a missing person who was last seen around 1 p.m. earlier in the day huckleberry picking about 20 feet off the 500 Road, approximately 3.3 miles from Canyon Junction.
Searching began early morning Saturday, and so far, ICSO has deployed approximately 45 ground searchers, five dog teams, a helicopter and a drone.
In an unrelated incident, an injured hiker who was lost overnight was located last week and transported for treatment.
Last Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to ICSO, around 5:30 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a text to 911 regarding a female who left Magruder Trail head with two other hikers and had not returned to the trail head.
The other two hikers turned around after they started on Flat Creek Trail number 7, and the missing 51-year-old unidentified female continued on the trail and was supposed to go to the Magruder Crossing and back to the trail head but did not return.
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit (GMRU) members were dispatched, and on Aug. 10, Two Bear Air was requested to fly the area and see if they could locate the subject. At 9:22 p.m., Two Bear Air notified dispatch they had located the female and were transporting her to Hamilton, Mont. Found at the bottom of Magruder Ridge next to the little Clearwater River, she had a minor knee injury and had stopped and built a small fire, which helped the aircraft locate her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.