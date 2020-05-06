A search for a horse believed stolen turned up the animal shot to death, and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is investigating.
On April 28, ICSO received a report of a stolen horse out of the Rapid River area of Riggins. The investigating deputy began investigation based on the statements of the horse’s owner. Two days later, April 30, the investigating deputy received a call advising that the horse had been located the day prior, April 29, and had an apparent gunshot wound.
ICSO made contact with the owner of the horse, Kim Zolman, and took statements from several neighbors and possible witnesses in the area. The deputy verified it appeared to be a gunshot wound and assisted in attempting to locate the bullet.
ICSO is actively investigating this as a criminal matter and pursuing investigative leads. Those with direct information regarding this incident are asked to contact ICSO, 208-983-1100.
