Search efforts continue for a missing Kooskia man, David Wolfe, 73, who was last heard from July 19.
As of today (Wednesday, July 22), Idaho County sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue members with dirt bikes, and a private plane chartered by the Wolfe family are specifically searching the area of Forest Service Roads 210 and 217. With weather permitting, Two Bear Air Rescue out of Kalispell, Mont., will be flying the area Wednesday night using FLIR (forward-looking infrared) cameras.
Wolfe was reported overdue from a hiking trip on Monday, July 20, by his wife, Elizabeth, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office release.
Last Wednesday, July 15, Wolfe was flown to the Campbell’s Ferry area on the Salmon River by Arnold Aviation out of Cascade. His intention was to hike to Dixie where his blue Toyota T100 pickup truck was parked near the airstrip. Wolfe, being an experienced hiker, left with overnight gear and water. Mid-morning on July 19, using a satellite phone, Wolfe called Arnold Aviation from Campbell’s Ferry and inquired about how much it would cost to pick him up. At that point, Wolfe indicated to the employee that he would figure something else out. Wolfe has not been heard from since that time.
On July 20, ICSO Posse members located the vehicle still parked near the airstrip and searched the Comstock Mine area. On July 21, a Life Flight helicopter flew the area and ICSO deputies and posse members, China Bar Lodge employees, Red River Forest Service employees all assisted in the search; however, there were no signs of the hiker.
ICSO stated its appreciation for the collaborative efforts being made to locate Wolfe and bring him home safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.