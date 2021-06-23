GRANGEVILLE — After searching since the evening of Saturday, June 19, searchers Donny and Jerry Keeler located missing Grangeville man, John “Mack” McBoyle Jr., at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), McBoyle, 76, was found in the area of Service Flats, which is approximately 4-5 miles west of where his vehicle was parked. McBoyle was in fair condition, but disoriented.
“Our efforts were rewarded, and our prayers were answered when Mr. McBoyle was located today. I want to thank Chief Deputy Brian Hewson for his relentless efforts in spearheading the search. I also want to thank all my staff and all the searchers for their efforts. It was amazing to see the outpouring of support from our community,” stated Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer.
McBoyle was reported missing the evening of June 19. At the time, he was foraging for mushrooms in the vicinity of Forest Road 2000, near Fish Creek Campground, with Ulmer adding that he was dressed for just a day outing. Early in the effort, searchers found McBoyle’s vehicle.
ICSO wanted to thank all the agencies and people who helped search:
Two Bear Air; Fairchild Air Force Search Helicopter; U.S. Forest Service/IDL 19-man Fire Crew; Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse; GMRU (Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit); Bureau of Land Management; Idaho County Light and Power; Valley County Search Dogs; Civil Air Patrol; Idaho Fish and Game; Idaho County Coroner’s Office; and numerous volunteers from the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.