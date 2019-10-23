The Maggie Creek Supervisory Area of the Idaho Department of Lands in Kamiah will be closing roads accessing the Woodrat Mountain block of state land on Nov. 8. Entrance roads will be closed at Suttler Creek, Wilson Creek, Harris Ridge, Kidder Ridge, Glenwood Meadows, and Woodrat Mountain. Closures will remain in effect through May 22, 2020.
This is an annual closure designed to reduce soil erosion and sedimentation, minimize road damage and maintenance expenses, and protect wildlife wintering in the area. Restrictions pertain only to unauthorized vehicles wider than 50 inches. Access by ATV, motorcycle, or any non-motorized means is permitted. The roads may also be used for purposes of authorized resource management or accessed by parties with authorized permits.
This closure is a cooperative effort between the Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Fish & Game. The public is asked to report any unauthorized use to the Department of Lands or the Department of Fish & Game.
For information, Idaho Department of Lands, 935-2141.
