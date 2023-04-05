Holding levy decisions in the upcoming May 16 Idaho County elections will be three school districts, one hospital, one fire, and two highway districts.
Filings for races closed on March 17.
For the Syringa Hospital District, three positions are open, all of which are six-year terms, sought by for people: Joel Cleary, Shireen Hale, Leta Strauss and Jerry Zumalt, all of Grangeville. Of the four, all but Cleary are incumbents.
For the Cottonwood Highway District, one position is open, a four-year term, sought by incumbent Douglas T. Johnson of Cottonwood, and Joel Wasem of Grangeville.
For the Fenn Highway District, one position is open, a four-year term, sought by Chris Brannon of Cottonwood, and incumbent Pat Meyer of Grangeville.
Three school levies will be on the ballot:
• Cottonwood School District 242: $200,000
• Salmon River School District 243: $495,000
• Nezperce School District 302: $445,000
These will be voted on by patrons residing within their respective districts.
The Grangeville Rural Fire District will be asking its patrons to authorize a $49,334 permanent override tax levy.
