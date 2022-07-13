GRANGEVILLE — The second of two public meetings on what to do with trailers parking on public streets will be held this coming Monday, July 18, with the Grangeville City Council. Meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Public comment will be taken during the meeting, as well as their written correspondence submitted ahead of time, that the council will include with its own fact-finding to develop ordinance revisions. The first meeting on this was held June 20.
Currently, the city ordinance allows trailers to be parked on the street for no more than 24 hours, at which point the owner can move the trailer or seek a 21-day permit. The issue has been ongoing for the council, due to citizen complaints on trailers parked on streets, causing traffic flow and eyesore issues. These can also be a city maintenance issue during winter snowplowing.
Council is also holding public meetings concerning animals allowed in the city. The first meeting was held July 5, and the next will be Aug. 1.
Currently, the city ordinance reads that within residential zone B and industrial zone D, a property is allowed one cow; two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and also rabbits and poultry within an enclosure.
Following meetings on both issues, council will consider presented information for authorizing draft ordinances to revise city code.
