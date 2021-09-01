GRANGEVILLE — It’s not a scam, it’s not junk mail. It’s a two-question survey sent on behalf of the City of Grangeville to assist its effort to pursue a half-million in grant funding for proposed municipal water and sewer projects.
“This is legitimate,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy.
Approximately 300 letters will be in the mail this week, distributed randomly to city residents, from Walter M. Steed & Associates, which is conducting the survey to assess the city’s ability to apply for a $500,000 Idaho Community Development Block Grant. Two questions are asked — regarding total household income, and number of persons in the household — and a stamped envelope is enclosed to mail the survey to Meridian.
Survey results are kept confidential.
The city is needing to achieve a 75 percent response rate, which it has not yet reached with its initial mailing that went out earlier this summer. A reminder mailing was then sent out, followed by this week’s round of additional surveys to assist the city in reaching the needed response rate, which is a requirement for grant application.
“If you get this in the mail, we’re asking you answer the two questions, and send it back immediately,” Kennedy said.
The city is seeking grant funding to assist with costs in proposed water and wastewater improvements. In the Nov. 2 election, city residents will vote on authorizing two revenue bonds, totaling $8.8 million, to fund infrastructure renovations and upgrades.
