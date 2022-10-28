Idaho State Seal

Idaho State Seal.

 Contributed image

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney launched a new web portal, providing Idahoans with a means to report election-based misinformation. The site (https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/election-misinformation-reporting/) encourages Idaho voters to be aware of election misinformation, and to report anything on social media that appears inaccurate or misleading. Examples would include dates of the election, mail ballot rules, ballot information, polling place hours, election night reporting, voting technology, and poll watchers.

“Idahoans are paying close attention to the Nov. 8 General Election, but so are those seeking to interfere with our elections by spreading misinformation,” said Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “With this new web service, Idaho voters can report social media posts that appear to be misleading, either accidentally or by intent.”

