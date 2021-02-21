Several miles of US-12 east of Kooskia will close today at 4 p.m. PT due to considerable avalanche hazard. Given that the forecast calls for heavy precipitation—including a mix of snow and rain—the closure is anticipated to last for an extended time.
The gates at Fish Creek (milepost 126) and Saddle Camp Road (milepost 139) will close, and ITD crews are working with the U.S. Forest Service to notify any recreationists or drivers within the corridor of the impending closure.
Avalanche specialists with ITD will be on site to help local maintenance crews reassess conditions and reopen the highway. Another release will be sent once a determination to open the road is made.
Drivers should use 511.idaho.gov to stay updated on road conditions.
