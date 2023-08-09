A recent decision by the New Meadows Ranger District, Payette National Forest, declared more than 25 miles of Rapid River trails are only open to foot and horse traffic for better management of the land to go into effect immediately.
“Based upon my review of the environmental assessment (EA), public comments, finding of no significant impact (FONSI),” stated Dana Harris, district ranger of New Meadows Ranger District, in a statement, “and supporting information in the project record, I have chosen the Rapid River Travel Management Project’s nonmotorized use alternative as the selected alternative.”
The selected alternative will designate 25.7 miles of existing National Forest System trail as open to foot and horse traffic only, including sections of trail within the Rapid River Wild River corridor to comply with 36 CFR 292.44(b)(2). Mechanized and motorized use will not be allowed on the trails designated as open to foot and horse traffic only, except for certain management activity exceptions as allowed at 36 CFR 292.44(b)(2) (e.g. chainsaw use by Forest Service employees to clear trails).
“My decision also authorizes the recission of order 0412- 401,” wrote Harris, “as that order will no longer be applicable with the updated trail use designations. My decision does not include any other activities other than trail use designation and lifting of the order.”
“I selected the nonmotorized use alternative because it meets the purpose and need for the project,” Harris wrote, “demonstrates consideration of many public comments and Nez Perce Tribe concerns; and best meets the Payette National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan (LRMP) (USDA Forest Service, 2003a) direction for recreation management in Rapid River, ‘Nonmotorized trail opportunities are the recreation emphasis for the Rapid River Watershed’ (LRMP III-143).”
“The 2003 Hells Canyon National Recreation Area Comprehensive Management Plan (USDA Forest Service, 2003b) states that recreation management in Wild Rapid River will be completed in a manner that is compatible with protecting and enhancing the outstandingly remarkable values,” continued Harris. “The selected alternative will maintain the outstandingly remarkable value of Rapid River for fish and populations and water quality, as no direct effects to fish or their habitat or any increased potential for negative, detrimental effects to water quality will occur from the selected alternative. The selected alternative would maintain habitat for sensitive fish species and Endangered Species Act listed fish species at the current condition.
This decision was made and signed on May 5.
