A recent decision by the New Meadows Ranger District, Payette National Forest, declared more than 25 miles of Rapid River trails are only open to foot and horse traffic for better management of the land to go into effect immediately.

“Based upon my review of the environmental assessment (EA), public comments, finding of no significant impact (FONSI),” stated Dana Harris, district ranger of New Meadows Ranger District, in a statement, “and supporting information in the project record, I have chosen the Rapid River Travel Management Project’s nonmotorized use alternative as the selected alternative.”

