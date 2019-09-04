GRANGEVILLE -- Multiple felony charges are pending against Jackie Shayde Sedillo, who is alleged to have fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, took two more during his escape attempt – one at gunpoint – and fled into Cottonwood Creek canyon where he was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
Sedillo, 29, is currently in the Idaho County Jail, awaiting a court hearing on charges related to the Sept. 3-4 incident.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has released a breakdown of how events transpired.
On Sept. 3, at approximately 9:58 a.m. PDT, Idaho County Dispatch was advised the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which was northbound headed toward Idaho County.
The vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona, had been reported as stolen on Saturday night/early Sunday morning to the Nampa Police Department.
The suspect, a white male with dark facial hair, was reported to be driving the vehicle and using a stolen credit card.
Idaho County deputies located the vehicle in the area of the Sheep Creek Rest Area and fell in behind the suspect vehicle.
Two sets of spike strips were placed on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 234. The Kia drove over the spike strips, which flattened both front tires. The driver of the Kia continued on until he reached the line of cars that stopped due to the in-progress pursuit. The driver rear ended a patrol vehicle and then exited the Kia.
The suspect was brandishing a gun and forcefully removed an unidentified 84-year-old male from his BMW. The suspect then fled in the BMW going both northbound and then southbound, before turning off onto Lake Road. Idaho County deputies pursued the vehicle as the suspect was going in excess of 100 mph on gravel roads.
Spike strips were deployed at Tolo Lake Road and Highway 95, but these did not disable the vehicle.
The suspect continued on into Grangeville, turning onto Idaho Avenue, then on Court Street, which is directly near the Grangeville Elementary/Middle School.
All area schools were put on lockdown for the safety of the children and staff.
The suspect continued on into Grangeville, where the BMW was abandoned and a Ford F350 boom truck was stolen.
The officers continued on and caught up to the suspect and boom truck on Day Road.
The vehicle continued on the backroads of Idaho County. When the vehicle became disabled due to the terrain, the suspect fled on foot into the area of Cottonwood Creek Canyon.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Air Posse launched a fixed wing and the suspect was briefly located walking down a logging road in a heavily wooded area.
Idaho County deputies, Adams County deputies, Grangeville City Police officers, Idaho State Police officers, Cottonwood City Police officers, Lewis County deputies and their canine unit, Fish and Game officers, US Forest Service officers, and Nez Perce Tribal Police officers continued to search for the suspect on foot.
Syringa Hospital Ambulance staged in the area to assist with any medical needs.
A tactical helicopter was sent to assist by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
The Idaho State Police SWAT team arrived and secured the perimeter during the night.
At approximately 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Sedillo was arrested without incident in the canyon off of Long Haul Road on an Ada County warrant. Further charges are pending.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings wishes to state how grateful he is for the extensive help and cooperation from all the surrounding agencies in assisting with this incident
