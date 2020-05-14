All totaled, a Middleton man will spend nearly two decades in prison on charges related to last September’s carjacking, vehicle thefts and pursuit incident through Idaho County.
In a Thursday, May 14, district court hearing, Jackie S. Sedillo, 30, was sentenced on seven felony counts: possession of stolen property (two counts), grand theft auto (two counts), unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding a police officer, and armed robbery. He was also convicted on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of a deadly weapon.
With prison sentences stacking on top of each other in these charges, Sedillo will serve a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23 in prison.
As of press time, court costs assessed on Sedillo were unavailable. Restitution for victims in this case will be determined in a later hearing.
“I’m feeling good [about the sentence],” said Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor, as the community and public were terrorized during Sedillo’s actions throughout the chase. That Sedillo will not be eligible for parole until he is at least age 48 will protect the community, “for a long time.”
“I remember how terrified the community was, not knowing where he was, that an armed criminal was hiding out somewhere in the area,” he said. “I remember people being very fearful of where he was, what he might do. He really terrorized our community for a couple of days.”
Sedillo is currently incarcerated in the Idaho County jail, pending transfer to the Idaho Department of Correction.
Charges resulted from a Sept. 3-4, 2019, incident starting with a traffic stop in New Meadows, in which Sedillo was driving a stolen vehicle. The officer attempted to stop Sedillo, holding onto the steering wheel, being dragged a short distance, before letting loose, and Sedillo fled north. Idaho County law enforcement picked up Sedillo south of Riggins, and the pursuit continued north on U.S. Highway 95 where south of Grangeville he left his vehicle – disabled by a spike strip – and carjacked another at gunpoint. Continuing to flee, Sedillo dumped this vehicle in Grangeville and stole a painting boom truck, heading north onto the Camas Prairie, where he ditched that vehicle and hid in the canyon area of Cottonwood Creek. Sedillo surrendered to officers the following morning.
