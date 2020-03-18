Sentencing is set April 16 for a Middleton man who has pled guilty to reduced felony charges in relation to last September’s carjacking, vehicle thefts and pursuit incident through Idaho County.
Jackie S. Sedillo, 30, is charged with 15 felony charges including grand theft, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and battery.
Charges resulted from a Sept. 3-4, 2019, incident in which Sedillo is alleged to have fled from law enforcement in a reported stolen vehicle, and during the pursuit north from Riggins is alleged to have taken two additional vehicles – one allegedly at gunpoint – and fled north of Grangeville where he hid on foot in a canyon, surrendering to officers the following morning.
In an agreement reached Jan. 9, the prosecutor’s office will dismiss two counts each of aggravated assault, burglary and possession of stolen property; and one count of battery with intent to commit a serious felony. As per the agreement, the parties agree to open sentencing, “with each party free to argue for whatever sentence they feel is appropriate.”
Restitution to victims in this case is to be determined.
While the Idaho County portion of this case is nearing closure, Sedillo still faces pending felony charges related to this case in Canyon County: eluding a peace officer, battery on a peace officer, felon in unlawful possession of a firearm, grand theft by unauthorized control (two counts) and criminal possession of a financial transaction card.
Canyon County’s charges stem from Sedillo’s alleged use of a stolen credit card in Adams County, while driving a car reported stolen out of southern Idaho on Sept. 3. During a traffic stop in New Meadows, Sedillo is alleged to have driven off, momentarily dragging the deputy along, whose arm was caught in the car’s open window. A northbound pursuit of Sedillo commenced, which culminated in events resulting in his capture the following morning, Sept. 4.
