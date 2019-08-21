What was in the air at the Idaho County Fair in 2019? A lot of people were seeing double.
Enrolled in the county’s 4-H program this year were nine sets of twins.
“When Jill [in the 4-H office] was running names and birthdates, she said, ‘I think we have a lot of twins,’” said Idaho County 4-H Program Director Susie Heckman. “When we started looking – wow! We were surprised at the number.
Eight of the nine sets of twins were able to meet for a quick interview during fair week in Cottonwood.
*
Peyton and Whitney Andrews, 15, of Kooskia, are the daughters of Sean and Rachel. They each took swine and Know Your Government projects.
“Now that my hair’s shorter, and I’m wearing glasses, we really don’t fool anyone,” smiled Peyton.
Rachel and Stephanie Ball, 12, of Kamiah, are the daughters of Steve and Lydia. They each took swine projects in this, their first year of 4-H.
Sisters Brooklyn and Kinley Crosby of Kooskia are also 12. They are the daughters of Joshua and Verena.
They each took a swine project; however, Kinley did not fare so well in that department.
“My pig died,” she said. “But I also did horse 4-H.)
McKinley and Tanner Harris, 8, are in their first year of 4-H. They are the sister-brother team of Jeremy and Jenifer of Grangeville. They each took swine projects.
Baeli and Dayne Kinsley of Grangeville are the oldest 4-H – and twin – pros at age 17. They are the daughter and son of Mike and Tina.
Henry and Lillianne Lustig, 10, are the children of Don and Mona of Cottonwood.
Henry took woodwork, leather and coding projects while Lillianne took leather, sewing and coding.
“I made a game and you can scan it in and play it on your phone,” Henry explained. “My mom is the leader.”
Adan and Alex Melwing, 12, are the grandsons of Casey and Darlene of Clearwater. They each took horse and lamb projects.
Even though they look quite similar, Darlene said she’s never been fooled.
“But we’ve tricked some people,” Adan smiled slyly.
Lillu and Logan Missman of Woodland, 11, are the children of Vincent and Amy. She took lamb and cat projects in 4-H and he took lamb and woodworking.
“I didn’t show my cat – not that kind of project,” giggled Lilly.
Not available for an interview at the fair were Cassie and Laina Damon of Riggins, the children of Donald and Becky.
