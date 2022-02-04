BOISE - Senate Bill 1238, addressing self-directed learning, and House Bill 443, providing State Insurance Coverage to Idaho teachers, were both approved by the Senate this week.
S 1238 encourages academically advanced students to pursue other opportunities in or outside the classroom upon collaboration between parents, teachers, and students themselves. All present senators voted in favor of the bill on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Idaho schools are facing challenges with management this year because of the pandemic, and they often seek substitutes for staff that cannot teach classes. Senator Steven Thayn (R) was a substitute this year at a local school in his district and introduced S 1238 after observing the varying progress levels of each student.
“Let’s reward some of the motivated students… [S 1238] allows for more individualized learning, personalized learning,” he said.
The concept addresses a greater emphasis on learning rather than seat time. Students that demonstrate self-directed learning are able to qualify for this added flexibility. Teachers are able to designate K-12 youth as “self-directed learners” by students’ efforts, and their overall understanding of the information taught.
Senator Thayn expressed students have several options outside of the regular coursework if they are doing well, including taking advanced courses, participating in extracurriculars of interest, or even having a part-time job.
“Whatever agreement they come to, the student, the teacher, and the parent need to agree to it, so there are some sideboards on this,” said Senator Thayn.
While schools do implement programs that allow for opportunities outside the classroom to students demonstrating a level of mastery, this bill provides greater freedom to support students. It also permits marking these students as present for attendance, so schools are still able to receive attendance-based funding.
“This flexibility, I think, is really helpful for parents and for students because they can meet the needs of students that don’t always fit the mold. Everyone has a different learning style and a different learning pace,” said Senator Mary Souza (R).
During the vote, all present senators were in favor of the bill; Senator David Nelson (D) gave his support but added to Senator Thayn’s mention of no fiscal impact in the passing of S 1238.
“I do want to highlight, I think when we ask our teachers to do more, there is a fiscal impact, and this does request our teachers to do more, to handle these self-directed learners.”
S 1238 will now head to the House of Representatives for a public hearing.
The Senate also passed House Bill 443, which focuses on providing the same medical and dental health insurance coverage to Idaho teachers as state employees receive, if they choose to opt-in. The bill was approved by a 32-3 vote.
Idaho schools currently receive $8,400 per staff member for health insurance, and this bill would increase that rate to $12,500 per employee. However, the option to utilize offers from private insurers would still be available, if schools choose not to switch to the state’s plan.
This bill supports Governor Brad Little’s bigger plan to retain Idaho’s teachers, and better support their efforts to provide quality K-12 education. Representatives and senators agree that this demonstrates “appreciation” to teachers' work, especially during the pandemic.
After passing the House and Senate, HB 443 will go before Governor Little this Thursday, Feb. 10.
