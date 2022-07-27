Selway River Road rockslide photo

An extensive rock and debris slide, on July 15, blocks the Selway River Road.

 Courtesy of Ben Stowell / Idaho County GIS/Mapping

Removal of rock and debris slide blocking the Selway River Road began in earnest last week as equipment was brought in to start work.

Kidder-Harris Highway District, based in Kooskia, which maintains the road, hired Debco Construction, an Orofino-based company for the project. Dan Fitting, Supervisor of the highway district, said he does not have an estimate of when the road will open.

