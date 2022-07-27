Removal of rock and debris slide blocking the Selway River Road began in earnest last week as equipment was brought in to start work.
Kidder-Harris Highway District, based in Kooskia, which maintains the road, hired Debco Construction, an Orofino-based company for the project. Dan Fitting, Supervisor of the highway district, said he does not have an estimate of when the road will open.
“The stability of the slope is the problem,” he said.
Jerry Zumalt, Idaho County’s Disaster Management coordinator said he observed material still moving on July 20, five days after the slide.
“You’ve got to get the weight off the top and work it down,” he said. Equipment will access the top of the slope, via Coolwater Road.
An early size estimate for the slide is about 170 feet up the hillside and includes about 28,000 yards of material (Lewiston Tribune, July 20, 2022). Fitting said aerial (drone) photography provided by Idaho County will help him update the slide’s size.
The July 15 rock and debris slide has blocked access about one mile up the Selway Road (FSR 223). This created havoc for people upstream of the slide who scrambled to find alternative routes. Zumalt, attributes the slide to rain at a time of year when things are normally drying out.
“They got a pretty significant downpour on Friday (July 15),” Zumalt said.
Two detour routes – O’Hara and Swiftwater – provide access to the Selway Road. Both are steep, narrow, mountain roads, including tight hairpin turns and blind corners, according to a post on the Nez Perce Clearwater NF Facebook page. Swiftwater Road also has several landslides which restrict the road width. Active logging projects coupled with increased traffic on both routes, add to the driving challenge, according to a Nez Perce Clearwater NF Facebook post. They do not recommend trailers on either road and encourage people to drive “carefully and slowly.”
Zumalt estimates that 50-plus people live upstream of the blocked road.
“You’ve got a public safety issue, economic and administrative issues,” he said.
He noted nobody likes to be inconvenienced. Mail and UPS delivery, access to the Selway River for floaters, campgrounds, trailheads and Fenn Ranger station are all affected. Ambulance response time will be delayed and Forest Service fire engines, according to Zumalt. Another challenge is the powerline at the top of the slope.
With the Kidder-Harris Highway District responsible for the road and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest managing much of the surrounding land, the two organizations are coordinating. Fitting appreciates the Forest Service working with him.
“The Forest Service stepped in big time, by providing a dumpsite at O’Hara Campground,” he said.
Fitting said he originally thought they would have to haul the slide material 20-plus miles to the Kooskia area. Using the O’Hara site reduces that to six miles. The shorter haul will be huge cost savings to the Highway district, according to Fitting.
Idaho County Board of Commissioners signed a disaster declaration, resolution 2022-11, for the road on July 19. This is required to ask for emergency assistance, according to Zumalt. The declaration voices the board of commissioners’ support for the Highway district and states the importance of reopening the road. In addition, the Kidder-Harris Highway District plans to issue its own disaster declaration.
Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) has allocated $100,000, the maximum they can fund for this type of project, according to Zumalt. LHTAC works closely with all highway districts in Idaho providing technical assistance. Zumalt said he is working with the highway district to secure federal-aid disaster relief funding since Selway Road is a federal-aid road. Fitting explained the disaster relief money would cover 100% of the cost if the project is approved.
