LOWELL (Update: Aug. 3, 4 p.m.) – After a July 15 rock and debris slide blocked the Selway Road (FSR 223), clearing efforts have been hampered by rocks and debris continuing to slide. There is no firm estimate for when the road may reopen due to the continued instability of the slope.

Debco Construction, Kidder-Harris Highway District’s contractor to clear the slide, has heavy equipment on site to clear rocks and debris. The past two Mondays Idaho County Light and Power (ICL&P) has cut off power on the Selway line that runs across the top of the slide according to Gabe Torres, Operations Manager for ICL&P.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments