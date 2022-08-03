LOWELL (Update: Aug. 3, 4 p.m.) – After a July 15 rock and debris slide blocked the Selway Road (FSR 223), clearing efforts have been hampered by rocks and debris continuing to slide. There is no firm estimate for when the road may reopen due to the continued instability of the slope.
Debco Construction, Kidder-Harris Highway District’s contractor to clear the slide, has heavy equipment on site to clear rocks and debris. The past two Mondays Idaho County Light and Power (ICL&P) has cut off power on the Selway line that runs across the top of the slide according to Gabe Torres, Operations Manager for ICL&P.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.