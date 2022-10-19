Debco Construction has been contracted to perform the improvements to Swiftwater Road (Forest Service Road 470) on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest located in Clearwater and Idaho counties. Wall and slope stabilization will start and continue until the project’s completion.

Debco started road work at the Selway Road site, Swiftwater 470 with a road closure on Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Wednesday, Oct. 26, at M.P. 1.2. This project is managed by the Federal Highways Administration with Project Engineer John Henderson. Information can be found at https://highways.dot.gov/federal-lands/projects/id/fs-erfo-2017-2-81-1

