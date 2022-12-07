BOISE — District 7 Senator Carl Crabtree was recently honored by the Idaho Cattle Association (ICA) at its annual convention last month.
Crabtree, of Grangeville, was awarded the Beef Industry Leader of the Year Award for 2022. Wyatt Prescott, ICA executive vice president, presented the award and detailed Crabtree’s “tireless work in the Idaho Legislature defending and supporting agriculture and the beef industry’ during his six years as a senator, as well as a past president of the ICA.
