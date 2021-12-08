BOISE — The Idaho State Senate Finance Committee is undergoing changes at the leadership level.
Senator Carl Crabtree, District 7, will serve as co-vice chair of the committee, and Senator Jeff Agenbroad, District 13, has been named the new chair.
Both Sen. Agenbroad and Sen. Crabtree were already serving on the committee, part of the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee (JFAC).
“This is a position I do not take lightly,” said Sen. Crabtree. “As a member of JFAC, and in this new leadership role, I will remain focused on allocating of our state funds based on need, and requiring measurable outcomes for each dollar spent. It is never an easy task to keep government small while providing services to our constituents, but I am committed to doing just that.”
With their elevation in JFAC, Sen. Agenbroad will step down as a member of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee, and Sen. Crabtree will leave his role as vice chair of the Senate Education Committee.
The changes go into effect immediately, roughly six weeks before the start of the Second Regular Session of the 66th Idaho Legislature. Lawmakers will reconvene at the State Capitol on Jan. 10, 2022.
