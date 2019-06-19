While urban centers are moving at top speed along the digital highway, rural Idaho remains largely stalled on the shoulder. Plans to change that will be formed by a task force in the coming months – with proposed action for the 2020 legislative session -- as per a directive by Gov. Brad Little.
In a May 23 executive order, Little established the Idaho Broadband Task Force to improve connective and broadband infrastructure across Idaho. The task force will focus its efforts on mapping Idaho’s existing services and identifying gaps in infrastructure, the first steps in developing a statewide plan.
Idaho Department of Commerce director, Tom Kealey, will chair the task force, made up of representatives from service providers, industry and government, among which is Sen. Carl Crabtree, (R, Grangeville).
“Right now, we have the haves and have nots,” Crabtree said. “The cities of Idaho are doing great. They have good Internet access, in general. The problem is rural Idaho, and my district, it redefines rural. Everybody is isolated in one form or another.”
Case in point, he said, one of the schools in the district received free Chromebooks; however, their Internet access was so bad they couldn’t use these all at once, and instead had to take turns.
“The kids in Boise are not having the same problem,” Crabtree said, “so, how are those kids, who have to shut off their Chromebooks because they don’t have access, going to compete with the kids in Boise? Well, maybe they’ll be alright, but chances are they won’t be good.”
“It’s something I’ve been on since I ran for this job that rural Internet in Idaho is terrible,” he continued. “At my own home, I use my phone as a tether because I can’t get Internet service any other way. That’s typical of rural Idaho; that’s not an exception. So, we’ve got to find solutions to the problem, and there are some in sight. We need to do it faster and get it in now, not 10 years from now.”
For Crabtree, he sees broadband as significant to rural Idaho as were innovations such as the telegraph, railroad, phone service and rural electrification.
“When these things came, it changed the communities. A good example: When the railroad ended in Grangeville, the county seat in Mt. Idaho died,” he said. “If the Internet is only available in the cities of Idaho, then rural Idaho will die.”
Leveling the educational playing field between urban and rural Idaho kids is one benefit of extending broadband infrastructure. Economic opportunity and revitalizing rural community populations is another. Crabtree spoke of out-of-state retirees moving into rural Idaho, and to avoid those areas becoming bedroom communities, there needs to be a healthy mix of young people, as well.
“This includes those who are currently working in Seattle. They could now come and live in Stites and raise their families,” he said, “and still make those $250,000 salaries there that work from their home in Seattle. The reason they can’t is, they don’t have the Internet access that would allow that. With that, we can bring their ideas, we can bring their enthusiastic young minds to our communities and mix that with our existing aging population to provide a future for these rural areas.”
The task force plans to meet four times before October and provide a final report to Governor Little in November, who will then make recommendations to the legislature to address connectivity gaps and low-speed service.
According to Little, “In a data-driven society, connectivity is imperative for a vital economy. Improved broadband infrastructure ensures both urban and rural Idaho will be connected and well-positioned to attract business and enhance our citizens’ quality of life.”
“I’m enthused about the rural Internet possibilities for Idaho,” Crabtree said, “and I’m glad to be a part of trying to make it something better for our people.”
Log In
