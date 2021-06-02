BOISE — Dist. 7 Senator Carl Crabtree (R, Grangeville) is one of nine persons serving on the newly formed Idaho Broadband Advisory Board.

The board meets today, Wednesday, June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (MT). The public can participate remotely or attend in person. Information on how to watch, board agendas and purpose is available at: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/.

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board was created within the Idaho Department of Commerce by the Idaho Legislature through House Bill 127. The board consists of three members from the Idaho House of Representatives, three from the Idaho Senate and three appointed by the governor.

The board is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan for structuring, prioritizing and dispersing grants from the Idaho Broadband Fund. The fund will consist of monies appropriated by the legislature for financial assistance of broadband infrastructure in Idaho to promote equal access in economic development, public safety, telehealth and education.

In 2019, Crabtree was appointed to Governor Brad Little’s Idaho Broadband Task Force. The group was to look at how to improve connective and broadband infrastructure across Idaho, focusing on mapping the state’s existing services and identifying gaps in infrastructure, the first steps in developing a statewide plan.

