BOISE — New legislation is rolling in at the Statehouse, especially from education committees, including the Senate Bill 1291, which would make changes to teacher certification qualifications.
S 1291 would allow charter schools to connect interested and capable adults within their communities to students who need them, due to teacher shortages. During last year’s legislative session, the committee looked at a similar bill, one which included all public schools; that bill was not approved.
This session, Senator Carl Crabtree (R-Grangeville) introduced S 1291 focused solely on charter schools with the goal of hiring “better quality teachers, through competition,” he said.
Idaho is experiencing teacher shortages for a variety of reasons, including the impact of the pandemic.
The legislation proposes that schools can benefit from easing the required qualifications for applicants to teach in the classroom. The proposed bill would permit charter schools to hire applicants with a bachelor’s degree with an interest in educating youth in their community. It also provides charter schools with the option of creating their own certificate for qualified applicants, not transferable to traditional public schools.
The committee questioned the bill’s effectiveness and heard the testimony of several Idaho educators in favor. The most prominent debate was whether alternative certification was fair to students and to those certified teachers who had specifically studied child education.
Deana Peoples has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and has been a 1st-3rd grade teacher at Alturas International Academy Charter School for nearly 10 years.
“I believe that the nontraditional educators I know have combined two of their passions into one and turned this into a calling to become some of the most effective teachers I know,” Peoples said.
Dayna Crose is also an educator at Alturas International Academy, as well as an instructional coach to new teachers; Crose has a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology and a teaching certificate through ABC Teach. As a “nontraditional” teacher for nearly six years, Crose testified in favor of S 1291.
“If you pass this bill, you enable other nontraditional teachers who have a passion for learning and imparting knowledge, to enter the teaching profession,” said Crose.
Senator Janie Ward-Endgelking (D), as a certified teacher herself, expressed her concern about this bill and how it may be “demoralizing” to teachers.
“I’m afraid we’re moving down a road where we are saying our children don’t necessarily deserve a highly skilled teacher, they need a warm body in the classroom who maybe has some content knowledge, and that’s frightening to me because if we’re doing this because there’s a teacher shortage, there’s a way to fix that,” she said.
Senator Ward-Endgelking suggested an increase in teacher pay and improved benefits to address the current shortage, rather than easing certification requirements.
Lori Ann Sanchez, Dean at the Northwest Nazarene University College of Education, said there are nine alternative authorizations already set in place.
“We are held accountable for meeting those standards, in order to serve Idaho students in the best way possible,” said Sanchez.
SB 1291 was sent to the Senate floor for possible amendments.
