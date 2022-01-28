“The mental health stigma must end.”
That was part of the message when the Senate Health & Welfare Committee hosted the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition made presentations for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Advocacy Day.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the committee was first greeted by Micheal Sandvig, President Emeritus of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), who spoke about the importance of suicide prevention and awareness.
“The mental health stigma must end. Mental illness is not a lifestyle choice, it is not a welfare issue, it is not caused by behavioral issues,” said Sandvig. “With identification and treatment, there is hope for recovery.”
Sandvig told the committee mental health issues are a medical condition that impacts the brain. NAMI has continued to conduct online groups as well as in person and hybrid groups, greatly increasing the availability of access in rural areas and places that do not have local affiliates to help with mental health struggles.
Lee Flinn, director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, discussed the 24/7 hotline accessible to Idahoans.
“We are a 24/7 Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Hotline where we provide free and confidential services to anyone,” Flinn said. “It is only with the Idaho Legislature's support that we got an additional investment that allowed us to go 24/7.”
Flinn said one of the top reasons why Idahoans reach the Suicide Prevention Hotline is for “self-reported mental health struggles,” including depression, anxiety and loneliness. Flinn continued her presentation by discussing 988, the universal mental health and suicide prevention crisis number for the nation which was passed by the office in 2021.
“988 is the Universal Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Crisis Number,” she said. “Not only for Idaho, but for the entire country. 988 is a federal law that will go live across the nation on July 16.”
Flinn wrapped up her presentation by discussing call volume, the measure of how many inbound calls come into a contact center. Flinn describes that a large call volume is better than a smaller one.
“In 2021 the volume of calls, texts, and web chats that we received were 34 percent higher than what our volume was in 2020,” said Flinn. “We see that as a good thing because there are always people who are struggling. All of us are going to struggle at some point in our lives and we see it as a good thing when the volume goes up because it means people are reaching out and asking for help.”
Stewart Wilder, cofounder and president of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition (ISPC), talked about the Coalition’s work on reducing suicide deaths in Idaho.
“We need a higher level of transparency between the key partners in the mental health space,” said Wilder. “These would include the division of Behavioral Health, the Division of Public Health, the Suicide Prevention Program, ISPC, and the Governor’s Council on Behavioral Health.”
Wilder said the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition’s main initiatives for 2022 are centered around the implementation of 988 and support for funding to bring this national resource online.
Stewart Wilder finished up the Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Advocacy Day presentation by thanking the legislature and expressing the critical need for improvements on mental health.
“I want to thank the legislature for the support we have received and look forward to working together to fund Gov. Little’s request for mental health funding this year,” said Wilder. “The disparity of behavioral health funding and access to care compared to physical health is an area that must improve as neither are mutually exclusive.”
