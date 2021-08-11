A Jan. 3 sentencing hearing is set in federal court for a Grangeville man on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
U.S. Circuit Judge Richard C. Tallman vacated this month’s sentencing for Ryan James Cook and rescheduled it for the start of 2022, which will be held at the U.S. Courthouse in Coeur d’Alene.
In April, Cook entered into a plea agreement on the charge, of which part was to dismiss other charges against him, which included possession and distribution of meth, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Cook, along with Richard G. Bashaw, also of Grangeville, and Justina MaeMarie Foster of Lewiston, was arrested in February 2020, and charged to have conspired to possess and distribute methamphetamine from a period beginning by May 24, 2019, and continuing through Jan. 21, 2020.
Both Bashaw and Foster were sentenced on May 19 by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on revised charges as the result of plea agreements.
Bashaw pleaded guilty on the conspiracy to distribute charge, and the court dismissed two additional distribution charges. He was sentenced to time served and was placed on supervised release for six years.
Foster also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge, and the court dismissed two charges of meth distribution on premises where children are present or reside. Judge Winmill ordered Foster to serve 33 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, after which she will be placed on supervised release for three years.
Criminal activities in this case were investigated by the FBI’s Hells Canyon Narcotics Working Group — a partnership including Idaho State Police, and police departments from Grangeville, Lewiston and the Nez Perce Tribe. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
