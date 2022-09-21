GRANGEVILLE — Sentencing is set this week for a Washington state man charged with allegedly exposing his naked body to children at a Grangeville private school last week.

James E. Payne 70, of Chattaroy, is charged with indecent exposure, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Sentencing was set following press time on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in magistrate court.

