GRANGEVILLE — Sentencing is set this week for a Washington state man charged with allegedly exposing his naked body to children at a Grangeville private school last week.
James E. Payne 70, of Chattaroy, is charged with indecent exposure, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Sentencing was set following press time on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in magistrate court.
Payne was arrested by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) last Wednesday, Sept. 14, following an incident at Clearwater Christian Fellowship, a Mennonite school located on State Highway 13, approximately two miles east of Grangeville.
According to ICSO and court records, a male suspect exited a blue Chevrolet van naked and exposed himself two different times at the school to staff and children. Witnesses reported he drove to the swing set area, which had about 11 children — between the ages of 6 to 12 — and approximately 20 feet a way exposed himself, and then drove to the end of the driveway where he again got out, naked, and got into the van and drove east on SH13.
ICSO Deputy Scott Sumpter located the suspect van at the bottom of the Harpster Grade where Payne was inside, allegedly naked. Payne was subsequently taken into custody.
Sumpter was assisted on the case by Deputy Stan Denham and Sergeant Keith Olsen.
