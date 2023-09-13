The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (NPCNF) is accepting proposals for projects that improve forest conditions and support rural jobs consistent with Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act. Application forms (available at https://bit.ly/NCI-RAC) are due Friday, Sept. 15, and should be sent directly to sm.fs.npclwrac@usda.gov.
Proposals will be evaluated by the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC), a committee of 15 local citizens, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, representing a variety of interests and expertise. RAC’s purpose is to improve collaborative relationships and provide advice and recommendations to the Forest Service concerning project proposals and funding consistent with the Secure Rural Schools program.
The RAC will consider proposals for projects that are on, or provide substantial benefits to, National Forest System lands in Clearwater, Idaho and Latah counties. A variety of projects may be considered, including those that benefit forest health, fisheries, wildlife, soils, watersheds, and other resources. Proposals to maintain roads, trails and other infrastructure, or to control noxious weeds also receive strong consideration.
The RAC is also accepting applications for new members. RAC members serve a four–year term and represent a variety of interest groups and/or organizations. To download the application forms, visit https://bit.ly/NCI-RAC. Applications are accepted at any time until positions are filled.
For information contact NPCNF Administrative Officer, Joslyn Osborn Gaines, 208-935-4253 or sm.fs.npclwrac@usda.gov.
