Comments and questions will be entertained at a public meeting in Lowell on Wednesday, Sept. 18, regarding the proposed Pete King Wildlife Restoration Project.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. (PDT) at Fenn Ranger Station, located approximately five miles east of Lowell on Selway River Road 223. At the meeting, Forest Service employees will be available to discuss the project.
The Lochsa-Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests has initiated a scoping period for the Pete King Wildlife Restoration project, which ends Oct. 7.
The Pete King Wildlife Restoration Project encompasses approximately 17,650 acres of national forest system lands in Idaho County within the Pete King Creek sub–watershed, a tributary of the Lochsa River. The general purpose of this project is to improve quality of habitat and quantity of forage in the project area for elk and other wildlife species.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests proposes to meet project objectives through prescribed burning, timber harvest, and re–planting forest vegetation. The Forest Service plans to analyze the project under a categorical exclusion. Learn more about the project and ongoing scoping period at the Pete King Wildlife Restoration project website: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56079.
For information: Chandra Neils, project team lead, chandra.neils@usda.gov.
