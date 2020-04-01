As of press time, city halls have been closed to public access at Ferdinand, Grangeville, Kooskia, Riggins and White Bird, due to concerns for spread of coronavirus.
Cottonwood City Hall remains open; however, the public is encouraged to use the dropbox or mail. Call for information: 208-962-3231.
Last Friday, March 27, the Nez Perce Tribe enacted a Stay-At-Home Order for the Nez Perce Reservation, until further notice.
At this point, council meetings are as scheduled as normal in Cottonwood. White Bird is meeting by teleconference (public participation; call city hall, 208-839-2294, early to prearrange), and Grangeville is pending a decision to hold meetings by teleconference.
No changes in meetings are announced at this time for Ferdinand, Kooskia, Riggins and Stites; call respective city halls for updates.
Other public facilities:
Last Friday, March 27, the City of Grangeville closed playgrounds in all parks, the skatepark, baseball fields and basketball courts to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Green spaces in the parks will remain open to allow outdoor activity, but residents are encouraged to keep distance of 6-feet from others not in their household, as provided in Governor Little's stay-home order.
Libraries are closed in Kamiah, Kooskia, Grangeville and Riggins.
For protection of staff and patients, St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics announced Monday, March 30, it is enacting temporary closure of its clinics in Elk City, Craigmont and Nezperce. This is in an effort to streamline patients to main hospital and clinic locations.
Idaho County veterans’ services will be Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. No walk-ins will be permitted; call for a face-to-face session, 208-507-2035.
