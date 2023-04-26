Kooskia building destroyed by fire photo

Fire consumed several structures in east Kooskia on April 16. Pictured is one house lost in that incident the morning following the fire.

 Free Press / Lara Smith

KOOSKIA — Multiple structures in the eastern part of Kooskia were lost to a fire that occurred early last week. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Last Sunday, April 16, Idaho County Dispatch reported the incident at 8:18 p.m. on Ping Street, with Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) and Stites Fire Department responding. The fire first started at a shop, and then was spread to another shop and three houses along Ping Street.

