KOOSKIA — Multiple structures in the eastern part of Kooskia were lost to a fire that occurred early last week. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Last Sunday, April 16, Idaho County Dispatch reported the incident at 8:18 p.m. on Ping Street, with Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) and Stites Fire Department responding. The fire first started at a shop, and then was spread to another shop and three houses along Ping Street.
“It [the fire] was basically in everything by the time we got the call,” KVFD Chief Mark Anderson explained.
Assisting KVFD were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Kooskia Ambulance, Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Glenwood/Caribel Fire, Ridge Runner Fire, American Red Cross and Avista Utilities. Kamiah Fire-Rescue provided an engine, a tender, and four firefighters, Ridge Runner sent out one engine and around five people, and Glenwood/Caribel sent two engines and 14 people. In total, around 50 firefighters were at the scene.
Firefighters were actively fighting the fire most of the night, and into the morning. The main shop and house are a total loss, and the other homes are severely damaged. Deputy Josh Masterson from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office visited the scene on Tuesday, April 18, and interviewed all of the witnesses and homeowners whose homes were affected.
At of press time, the investigation is still ongoing, and no cause of the fire starting has been identified.
“It was a really great cooperative effort,” Anderson mentioned.
When asked what the biggest obstacles were in fighting this fire, Anderson talked about the houses being so close together and not being well-maintained.
“There was lots of stuff in the yard, and it makes it hard to fight fire,” Anderson commented. “That amount of fuel in and around houses can make fire spread fast.” Anderson also mentioned narrow streets and access was also a problem.
Even though there were problems, there were also some things that helped firefighters. The rain that night helped the fire from spreading to other houses. Earlier that evening, there had been a windstorm that had stopped about an hour before the fire happened.
“If it hadn’t stopped, there might have been more houses caught on fire,” Anderson said.
No injuries or pet losses were reported during the fires.
