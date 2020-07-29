GRANGEVILLE – Sewer system problems will need several million dollars in required fixes, and how those could proceed was discussed during a presentation last Monday, July 20, before the Grangeville City Council.
From council comments, JUB Engineering will develop a revised rate analysis plan of several alternatives to choose from that will guide the city’s projects specified in its sewer master plan.
Long-term, the city proposes to incorporate costs for sewer improvements with its proposals to fix water system issues, a plan for this last was decided a year ago August. To minimize repeated funding requests for separate projects, the city’s intention – when all is decided -- is to present residents one proposal for funding all these utility improvements.
Though it’s a 20-year sewer plan, the future comes much earlier.
By 2024, the city will need to present its proposals to address another issue – temperature of discharged wastewater -- to Idaho DEQ. As part of that, as explained by project lead David Watkins, JUB Engineering, he said tackling one prime sewer problem prior to this could result in savings on mandated wastewater plant improvements, and timetable leniency in implementing associated repairs.
“The idea is to try and tackle I&I [infiltration and inflow] in the first three years, so you can see how much you can decrease,” Watkins said.
The city of Grangeville’s sewer system has problems with outside water coming into pipes that are, for example, broken or have faulty seals, and are cross-connected with storm drains. All this inflow runs through the wastewater treatment plant, and any overflow of the system violates the city’s permit for discharge into Three Mile Creek.
“The goal right now is to do a 50-percent I&I reduction in 10 years,” Watkins said.
What he proposes the city achieve is demonstrating progress on reducing I&I to DEQ through improvements, as well as budgeting $150,000 annually to address this into the future. In 2024, the city will have to declare to DEQ its option on how to address the temperature of its discharged treated wastewater. If the city were to show, by that time, it was on track to reducing I&I, “we would have a stronger argument,” Watkins said, for DEQ to not oversize mandated improvements at the wastewater plant. That demonstrated good faith could also allow negotiating for projects to be spread out across a longer period.
The need for improvements is also a practical matter, according to public works director Bob Mager.
“It’s like your home. You’ve got to drop money into it sooner or later to keep it up or its going to completely fall apart on you, and we’re almost there with the collection system,” he said. “And, everything we do with fixing collection reduces costs at the plant.”
Watkins suggested the city tackle its biggest capital improvement projects within the plan’s first three years. All totaled, this entails upsizing approximately 3,930 feet of trunk line for around $1,593,043. He equated this as a “test run” as to what I&I could be tackled and so determine a reasonable rate for addressing subsequent projects.
The city currently maintains a reserve fund to address unforeseen projects or problems, and in the proposed sewer plan, JUB recommends budgeting $150,000 annually to address I&I from here. He sought council comment on what it would want to see its general reserve fund set at, cautioning it not be set too low, as needs in one or multiple years could deplete the I&I reserve to fund those projects.
Mager noted last year the city spent $200,000 on a band screen replacement at the wastewater plant, and Mayor Wes Lester added the last four to five years, on average, the city has spent more than $100,000 at that facility. Council consensus, voiced by councilors Scott Winkler and Beryl Grant, was how essential its reserve fund is.
“Last year we had two wells go down, and we didn’t plan on either well going down,” Lester said. “You’d better have the money sitting there, or you’re going to be in trouble.”
However, in considering alternatives for funding sewer work, the council opted for those that minimized the financial impact to system patrons. At best, consensus was for pursuing the best-case scenario where the city could fund 50 percent of the work through grants and bond for $1 million, and an 8 percent increase in the initial rate.
Watkins said the city’s chances for grants are pretty good, as, for example, its current rates are in range with what granting agencies would want to see. He encouraged pursuing a planning grant for the wastewater facility early, and in the meantime adopt one rate increase to start on smaller I&I projects.
No actions were taken concerning the draft plan. Revisions will be discussed at the Aug. 3 council meeting.
