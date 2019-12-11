Sewing machine giveaway to focus on person who has been through tragedy, loss

GRANGEVILLE – Do you know someone who has suffered a tragedy or loss and could use the helpful boost of owning a new sewing machine?
Your Best Friend’s Quilt Shop in Grangeville has partnered with textile executive Scott Fortunoff, Jaftex Fabrics, to provide a sewing machine to a person who has experienced loss or tragedy.
“Nomination forms are available at the shop,” explained Your Best Friend’s owner Christina Doughty. The machine will go to a person in Idaho County. This can be a man, woman or child.
Along with the Eversewn Maker 200 sewing machine, $500 worth of fabric and various other accessories are also included.
Doughty, a purchaser of the Jaftez fabric line, saw a call to participate in a Facebook Live event in August where shops would be chosen to partner with Fortunoff and give away a machine. She did this and was chosen to offer the machine.
Fortunoff began giving away machines in 2017 when devastating forest fires were wreaking havoc in the U.S. as a way to give back and spread some joy, he said.
“I’m really excited to do this for someone,” Doughty said. “I hope anyone who has an idea of a person who could use this will come in and nominate them.”
Those interested in nominating a person to receive the machine, fabric and accessories, an approximate $800 value, should stop by Your Best Friend’s Quilt Shop, 120 West Main Street, Grangeville, 208-983-0092. Fill out a nomination for any person eligible in Idaho County. A drawing from the nominations will be held Monday, Dec. 23.
