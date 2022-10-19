KOOSKIA — A preliminary hearing is set this month for a Kooskia man on felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Ronald Emerson, III, 38, was arrested last week at his Ridgewood Drive residence. Along with the two exploitation counts, he was also charged with felony destruction of evidence, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and marijuana charges.

