KOOSKIA — A preliminary hearing is set this month for a Kooskia man on felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
Ronald Emerson, III, 38, was arrested last week at his Ridgewood Drive residence. Along with the two exploitation counts, he was also charged with felony destruction of evidence, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and marijuana charges.
Emerson is set for an Oct. 27 preliminary hearing in magistrate court, at which time charges will be reviewed on whether evidence is sufficient to proceed with the case.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 12, Idaho County Dispatch received a report of inappropriate sexual contact with children being posted on the internet by a Kooskia resident. Deputies responded and spoke to Emerson, after which a search warrant was obtained.
According to charges, Emerson is alleged to have possessed and accessed through his Android phone a photo of a child between 6 and 8 years of age being used for explicit sexual conduct; and he is further alleged to have deleted a video from his phone while knowing it was about to be discovered as evidence in the investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.