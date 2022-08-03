GRANGEVILLE — “Everything went very well,” Dr. Michael Matthews reported at the Syringa Hospital June 28 board meeting.
Matthews said Syringa had recently completed its first V-BAC (vaginal birth after cesarean section) in about 15 years.
“We will thoroughly evaluate the risks and benefits with each patient to do this safely,” he said, adding Kootenai Health representatives came to Syringa to provide training for nurses.
“We are excited to be able to offer this, and I’m proud of Syringa and everyone here. It went very well,” he emphasized.
In other news, Syringa Hospital CEO Abner King reported that since surgeon Barry Smith joined the provider team, surgeries have continued to grow.
“For general surgery, a total of 48 surgeries and 310 procedures were performed in March, April and May,” he said in his report to the board.
He said the hospital is above its goal, which was set at 15 surgeries per month.
King also reported Syringa engaged a professional recruitment firm in May to hire a new chief financial officer as CFO Betty Watson prepares to retire.
“We anticipate bringing the best two-to-three candidates on site for a formal interview,” he said.
On the provider front, Dr. Taylor Brown, MD, has interviewed and signed a letter of intent to begin next summer. The hospital continues to recruit for a PA or NP to replace Julie Hammatt.
CNO Margretta Fortin reported that no COVID patients had been admitted to the inpatient floor during the past 30 days (May), and all other admissions had been down, as well.
“We have had low nursing consensus many times during the past month,” she said. “We are still in need of two full-time night shift nurses … we have had to use traveling nurses to fill our gaps.”
Director of Health Information Darla Whitley reported that Emily Townsend has been hired as new marketing / community relations coordinator. She replaces Dana Greig.
Whitley also reported the Kooskia Clinic is now managing their own laundry as the washer and dryer project has been completed there.
CFO Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections in May were $4,788, or .17% of gross charges. Kootenai Health Management Services Agreement fees for the month were $21,152.
