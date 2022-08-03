Syringa Hospital & Clinics logo

GRANGEVILLE — “Everything went very well,” Dr. Michael Matthews reported at the Syringa Hospital June 28 board meeting.

Matthews said Syringa had recently completed its first V-BAC (vaginal birth after cesarean section) in about 15 years.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments