GRANGEVILLE — What’s important to city residents? How about a tree?
Plans to remove a tree within the municipal right of way was one of two unrelated citizen concerns — the other involving a planned manufactured home — raised before the Grangeville City Council at its regular meeting last Monday, Oct. 19.
“This tree is older than anyone in the room here,” said Heather Meier, a resident of East North 4th Street, “and I don’t see the need for cutting it down for the benefit of one landowner abutting behind me.”
Meier, along with her grandfather, John Gaither, were in opposition of public work’s plans to remove the tree in the adjacent 15-foot alleyway in preparation for a sewer line installation project. The pair stated the tree was a benefit to nearby residents, such as for its shade and its being old and potentially historic, and they questioned the expenditure of tax dollars on the alleyway project — which they said benefited only one property owner — when the money could be put toward improving East North 4th Street that benefits many.
“It’s not a project I want to do, but it’s a project we essentially have to do because it’s the City of Grangeville’s business to provide services,” explained public works director Bob Mager, “and if the service is inadequate, we have to bring it up to grade.”
At issue is replacing the existing line, which services two connections with a potential third, that dates from the WWII-era and is orangeburg: essentially newspaper and tar heated and rolled into a pipe form, which Mager said had a life expectancy of 10 years.
“We’ve gotten a lot more out of it,” he said, “But it doesn’t hold up to roots,” and in deteriorating it collapses, turning the six-inch diameter pipe into two two-inch pipes for sewage to attempt to flow around and through. The city will eventually need to replace it, and also driving this is a new development is planned that will be connecting into this line. Attempting to go around the tree for the work is problematic, Mager explained, as that has the potential to weaken roots or kill the tree, creating a potentially dangerous situation.
The city is also in the process of re-establishing public access through the alleyway, and the tree in question falls within the right of way as determined by survey. Gaither said Meier’s husband believed the survey was wrong and hired another surveyor to double-check. Council consensus was to set a Nov. 18 deadline for the survey results to be provided, and if not, the city would move forward on the project.
•
In an unrelated matter, Crooks Street resident Nicole Wellard raised concern with the city on private plans for a manufactured home proposed to be put adjacent to her residence.
“After building our house with sweat and tears, we’re concerned with this depreciating the value of our brand new home, and the majority of the neighbors feel the same way,” she said, “and city code states if it has an economic impact on the property around it, it isn’t allowed.” She wanted to voice her concern on the impact she felt this development would have, and whether codes could be changed to prevent it.
“This is actually a really interesting issue that is getting a lot of legal attention on the national level, and Idaho addressed a concern that I think is exactly what you’re voicing,” said city attorney Adam Green. “The concern is when cities start regulating manufactured homes, mobile homes in particular, it has a disparate economic impact.” He said the State of Idaho passed a law that cities or counties shall not adopt or enforce zoning, community development or subdivision ordinance provisions that disallow the plans and specifications of a manufactured housing community solely because it will be of manufactured houses.
“People generally have the right to choose the type of house they live in and where they put that house,” Green said, and state code sets out acceptable regulations on manufactured homes, which the city has adopted into its ordinances to reflect Idaho law.
Mayor Wes Lester explained in zone A, manufactured homes of more than 1,000 square feet are allowed, and in zone B, those of any size and are newer than June 1976 are allowed. A change to city code to revise this would be a process through planning and zoning. Green reiterated the city could not have a blanket prohibition on manufactured homes, and Lester later added that the city would likely lose a civil suit in such an instance as these homes are allowed by state code.
Expressed by Lester and councilors Beryl Grant and Amy Farris, as you can’t control your neighbors, the option is to purchase the adjacent property.
“I can’t tell my neighbor what they can or can’t build on their lot,” Lester said. “If I don’t like it, I have to buy the lot. It’s the only way to protect your property, to buy the lots around you. And there’s always a neighbor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.