COTTONWOOD — “I would like to try to continue to get the pay up a little bit more so we can keep the dispatchers that we have,” said Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer, addressing the Cottonwood City Council last week.
The roads were slick and the snow was heavy prior to last Monday night’s April 11 council meeting in Cottonwood. City attorney Joe Wright phoned ahead that he would not be making the trip from Grangeville but would be available via phone if needed.
Ulmer spoke at length about the lack of competitive pay for the dispatchers.
“One year ago, we had a terrible problem with turnover,” he said. “The pay was $12 per hour. We’ve bumped it up to $16 per hour. They are still under what KFC [Kentucky Fried Chicken] pays.”
Ulmer said dispatchers are hit “from every angle you can image and they do an excellent job.” Approximately, 150,000 calls came into the dispatch center last year that covers all of Idaho County. “Would you please consider for the next budget year $1 per hour for 24 hours, which equates to $8,760 per year,” asked Ulmer, “and we are asking that the city hospital that is on your contract let us negotiate with them ourselves.”
“Do you have a set hourly rate you’d like to get your dispatchers at?” asked Mayor Keith Holcomb.
Ulmer responded, “We would like to see it go from starting at $16 per hour, then the next three to four years guarantee a $1 per hour raise. I would like to slow down the turnover. You couldn’t give me that job at $50 per hour, because that phone never stops ringing. Often there is just one person working and with the types of calls these girls and one guy take from police, EMS, fire, forestry, fish and game; tonight, alone they had the calls about the seven trucks spun out on White Bird grade, another truck spun out in Greencreek and an overdose. A lot of people overlook there is someone else answering the phone. If we don’t have someone there, if we have a big turnover, you’re not getting the best bang for your buck.”
Councilor Linda Nida asked if all the cities in the county will be paying the same $8,760 per year?
Ulmer said not all of them.
“Some of them will pay quite a bit more,” he said, “but we are just trying to get a starting point. We hope you are looking at it from the point of starting your own dispatch service. Could you for this cost? No. We are looking at building a new jail with all the money Joe Biden is giving us, and the dispatch center that will be going in there is roughly $400,000 to $500,000. This is an expensive endeavor, and I’m not trying to put it all on one town. I hope you’ll look at it and take it under consideration. As a united group we will succeed.”
In other business:
• The water report was given by Councilor Debby O’Neil: Pumped 2,064,800 gallons, Sold 2,027,498, with a loss of 1.51% which could have been due to the water leaks on E Street, which have since been addressed.
• Juneteenth 20, June 2022, will be observed as a holiday and will be added to the handbook.
• Still waiting for the survey for the playground equipment. With too many unknowns, and the lack of funding, talk of the splash pad all but dried up. There will be more on these items and the Wimer Field improvements at the next city council meeting on May 9 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.